5 Reasons Marriott International Inc Stock (MAR) Is a Buy

After the acquisition of Starwood Hotels & Resorts on Sep 23, 2016, Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ: MAR ) has become the world’s largest hotel company.

Currently, Marriott has more than 6,100 properties across 124 countries and territories, under 30 brand names.

Notably, post acquisition of Starwood, shares of the company have gained 52.7%, while the broader S&P 500 index rose 12.1%.

Moreover, given strong transient demand along with improvements in business and leisure travel, Marriott is poised to grow in the near as well as long term.

Let’s have a look at why it would be a wise decision to add the stock to your portfolio now:

Marriott’s Attractive Brand Position, Acquisitions to Drive Growth

Marriott’s extensive portfolio and a strong brand position allow it to charge a premium room rate in the highly competitive lodging industry. Given its property locations, we believe that the company is well poised to benefit from the increasing market demand backed by stepped up business as well as leisure traveling in major North American and international locations.

Meanwhile, with the completion of the Starwood acquisition, Marriott’s distribution has more than doubled in Asia and the Middle East & Africa combined. In fact, the buyout is likely to result in a bigger brand with increased scales and a robust development pipeline in the long run.

Interestingly, even with 30 brands under portfolio, the company has not ruled out further M&A activities. It holds about 14–15% market share in the U.S. and therefore has further room to grow.

Marriott Features Solid Expansion Plans

In addition to domestic markets, Marriott is consistently trying to expand its presence worldwide and capitalize on the demand for hotels in the international markets. Moving ahead, the company plans to significantly grow its global portfolio of luxury and lifestyle brands. Meanwhile, it anticipates net room additions of 6% in 2017.

Outside the U.S., the hotel company is trying to expand its footprint, especially in Asia, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Meanwhile, the hotel company’s European pipeline has grown consistently in the recent past and is expected to continue, going forward.

We expect the company’s continuous expansion plans to add immensely to the top line and boost its overall performance as well.

Next Page