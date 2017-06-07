7 ETFs That Can Make You Love Retirement

When it comes to investing for retirement, most of the prevailing wisdom is just plain wrong. There are many “guides” that suggest a certain weighting of equities and fixed income based on one’s age. That’s not a great approach, however, because everyone has a different risk profile.

The challenge of writing an article on general ideas for retired investors, though, is that one size has to fit all.

So the exchange-traded funds suggested here are launching points for investors, as a place to begin their due diligence, to see if the ideas make sense based on one’s individual profile.

Over on the The Liberty Portfolio, my new stock advisory newsletter, I construct a specific portfolio with specific risk-reward goals. As for these ETFs, they are intended to give investors broad diversification with a healthy dose of fixed income.

