Wednesday Apple Rumors: Apple Supplier Confirms iPhone 8 Features

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of features coming with the iPhone 8. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

iPhone 8 Features: Apple supplier Wistron has confirmed two features that will be coming to the iPhone 8, reports MacRumors. Following its annual meeting, Wistron CEO Robert Hwang talked about two of features that the iPhone 8 will have. The first feature that he mentions is the device being waterproof. The second is wireless charging. Wireless charging has been a long-rumored feature coming to the iPhone 8. The waterproof claim also ins’t a surprise as AAPL has been improving its devices’ water resistance over the last few iterations.

iPhone 8 Camera: A new report claims that Apple is putting 3D-sensing cameras in the iPhone 8, 9to5Mac notes. This rumor is based on reports from AAPL supplier Largan Precision. The company says that it is preparing to ship 3D cameras that can sense depth in the second half of the year. Largan Precision doesn’t specifically name the iPhone maker as the buyer of these parts, but it is believed that this is the case. Previous rumors have claimed that AAPL is planning to put these types of cameras in the iPhone 8.

iPhone 8 Case: A case for the iPhone 8 has leaked, reports BGR. The case and a possible dummy unit were shown off in pictures this week. The dummy unit bears many of the same features that previous leaks have shown in detail. However, it is still possible that this is just casemakers trying to get the jump on others in the market with early designs. We’ll have to wait until AAPL announces the iPhone 8 later this year to know for sure.