Why Boeing Co (BA) Stock Is Still the Most Worthy Aerospace Play

For a very long time, I’ve said that energy stocks are absolute must-haves in any long-term diversified portfolio. However, as I’ve been compiling potential candidates for my stock advisory newsletter, The Liberty Portfolio, it is impossible to ignore the necessity of having defense and aerospace as a central component as well.

While I haven’t settled on exactly what to purchase for The Liberty Portfolio, average investors may want to consider Boeing Co (NYSE: BA ) for their own long-term portfolio.

As it is, defense and aerospace are an essential part of America. National security, even during dovish administrations, remains a necessity. In fact, since the beginning of the Obama years, the sector ETF for defense — iShares US Aerospace and Defense (NYSEARCA: ITA ) — has returned almost 300%.

I consider sectors and stocks that are “intrinsically wrapped into human DNA” as must-haves in a diversified long-term portfolio. Yet until recently, I considered those candidates to be things that Americans directly touched with their consumer dollars. Aerospace and defense isn’t exactly a fit for that criterion, yet the sector is part of our DNA. Our country can’t live without this sector.

Boeing Has a Few Perks

Boeing has led the way in this sector, along with other select names, for a long time.

There’s plenty of business to go around in the arenas that BA specializes in. There simply aren’t very many companies in the entire world that manufacture commercial aircraft. That includes all the aviation services support, spare parts, training, maintenance documents and technical advice that go along with those planes.

The same goes for military aircraft. The field is a bit larger in network and space systems, but not by much. Naturally, Boeing and its Global Services & Support segment offers all the integrated logistics services for its products that no other company can really offer.

It’s a bit like buying an Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) iPhone and being required to purchase Apple accessories, because no third-party provider can make the accessories that Apple designers have built into their designs.

So in many ways, BA is effectively part of an oligarchy, and investors like oligarchies. Of course, when you think about a company’s products having a wide moat, you quickly realize that it isn’t just anyone who can get up and launch an airplane company that includes all the logistics and technology that is required.

Bottom Line on BA Stock

BA stock has a solid balance sheet. The company has $9.2 billion in cash and short-term investments, and $4.85 billion in long-term investments.

