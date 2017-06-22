Carnival Corp (CCL) Posts Q2 Earnings Beat, Solid Q3 Outlook

Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL ) released its earnings report for the second quarter of 2017 on Thursday.

In the earnings report for the second quarter of 2017, Carnival Corp posted earnings per share of 52 cents. This is an increase over the earnings per share of 49 cents from the same time last year. It also comes in above Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of 47 cents for the quarter.

Carnival Corp reported revenue of $3.95 billion in its second quarter of the year. This is up from the company’s revenue of $3.71 billion that was reported in the second quarter of 2017. It also beat out analysts’ revenue estimate of $3.88 billion for the second quarter of 2017.

Operating income reported by Carnival Corp in the second quarter of 2017 was $500 million. The cruise company reported an operating income of $478 million in the same period of the year prior.

During the second quarter of 2017, Carnival Corp reported net income of $379 million. The net income reported by CCL during the same quarter of the previous year was $605 million.

Carnival Corp also provided guidance for its third quarter of 2017 in its most recent earnings report. CCL is expecting earnings per share for the upcoming quarter to range from $2.16 to $2.20. Wall Street is expecting the company to report earnings per share of $2.14 for the second quarter of the year.

For the third quarter of 2017, Carnival Corp notes that its is expecting constant currency net revenue yields to be up by approximately 4%. It is also expecting net cruise costs excluding fuel per ALBD in constant currency for the quarter to be in line with the same time last year.

CCL stock was up slightly as of noon Thursday and is up 27% year-to-date.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.