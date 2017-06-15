Caterpillar Inc (CAT) Rewards Shareholders After a Gap of 2 Years

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) announced that its board of directors have approved a 1.3% increase in quarterly dividend to 78 cents per share after a hiatus of two years.

The move reflects the company’s balance sheet strength and improved cost structure which has once again enabled it to deliver incremental returns to shareholders.

The increased dividend will be paid on Aug 19, 2017, to shareholders of record as of Jul 20, 2017. The last dividend hike had come in Jun 2015, when it was hiked by 10% from 70 cents to 77 cents. Starting from 1990, Caterpillar had been hiking its dividend every summer, starting with quarterly payout due in July.

During the recession Caterpillar had refrained from hiking dividends and resumed its trend of increasing dividend in Jun 2010. Caterpillar once again was forced to maintain its dividend in the last two years as it bore the brunt of a weak mining sector.

Nevertheless, the company has consistently paid a cash dividend every year since it was formed and paid a quarterly dividend since 1933. Over the span of 10 years, its cash dividend has grown from the payout of 30 cents per share to the current payout of 78 cents.

Caterpillar, Inc. Price