Caterpillar Inc (CAT) Rewards Shareholders After a Gap of 2 Years

Here are the details of CAT's dividend hike

  |  By , Zacks Investment Research
Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) announced that its board of directors have approved a 1.3% increase in quarterly dividend to 78 cents per share after a hiatus of two years.

Caterpillar Inc (CAT) Rewards Shareholders After a Gap of 2 YearsThe move reflects the company’s balance sheet strength and improved cost structure which has once again enabled it to deliver incremental returns to shareholders.

The increased dividend will be paid on Aug 19, 2017, to shareholders of record as of Jul 20, 2017. The last dividend hike had come in Jun 2015, when it was hiked by 10% from 70 cents to 77 cents. Starting from 1990, Caterpillar had been hiking its dividend every summer, starting with quarterly payout due in July.

During the recession Caterpillar had refrained from hiking dividends and resumed its trend of increasing dividend in Jun 2010. Caterpillar once again was forced to maintain its dividend in the last two years as it bore the brunt of a weak mining sector.

Nevertheless, the company has consistently paid a cash dividend every year since it was formed and paid a quarterly dividend since 1933. Over the span of 10 years, its cash dividend has grown from the payout of 30 cents per share to the current payout of 78 cents.

Caterpillar’s has a five year average dividend yield of 3.09%, five year dividend growth rate of 11.8% and payout ratio of 76%.

With the increased dividend,  Caterpillar’s dividend yield will go up from the current 2.90% to 2.98%, higher than Deere & Company’s (NYSE:DE) 1.90%. Caterpillar’s current dividend yield of 2.94% is also higher than the Zacks categorized Machinery – Construction/ Mining sub industry’s dividend yield of 2.74%.

Caterpillar which has so far been grappling with the commodities rout triggered by a slowdown in China and excess supplies of most metals and energy products, is showing signs of a turnaround this year. This was made possible by its relentless cost saving actions along with improvement in construction and Asia Pacific. In the first quarter of 2017, the company delivered year-over-year improvement in both the top line and bottom line for the first time in 10 quarters. Backlog improved on a year-over-year basis for the first time since the third quarter of 2014.

Further, Caterpillar’s March sales growth of 1% put an end to its unprecedented 51-month long stretch of declining sales.

