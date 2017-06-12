Huge Chef Boyardee Recall: What to Know If You Have a Milk Allergy

Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE: CAG ) has announced a Chef Boyardee recall over a mix up on its labels.

According to the company, the Chef Boyardee recall includes 717,338 pounds of spaghetti and meatball products. The products contain milk, which is a known allergen. However, the labels make no mention of the ingredient.

Here are the products that are included in the Chef Boyardee recall.

Libby’s Spaghetti and Meatballs made With Pork, Chicken and Beef In Tomato Sauce – These 14.75-oz. cans have a package code of 2100701200 and Use By Date of 01/02/19.

– These 14.75-oz. cans have a package code of 2100701200 and Use By Date of 01/02/19. Del Pino’s Spaghetti & Meatballs made With Pork, Chicken and Beef In Tomato Sauce — These 14.75-oz. cans have a package code of 2100701200 and Use By Date of 01/02/19.

— These 14.75-oz. cans have a package code of 2100701200 and Use By Date of 01/02/19. Hy-Top Spaghetti and Meatballs made with Pork, Chicken and Beef in Tomato Sauce — These 14.75-oz. cans have a package code of 2100701200 and of Use By Date 01/02/19.

— These 14.75-oz. cans have a package code of 2100701200 and of Use By Date 01/02/19. Food Hold Spaghetti & Meatballs made With Pork, Chicken and Beef In Tomato Sauce — These 14.75-oz. cans have a package code of 2100701200 and of Use By Date 01/02/19.

— These 14.75-oz. cans have a package code of 2100701200 and of Use By Date 01/02/19. Essential Everday Spaghetti with Meatballs made With Pork, Chicken and Beef in Tomato Sauce — These 14.75-oz. cans have a package code of 2100701200 and of Use By Date 01/02/19.

— These 14.75-oz. cans have a package code of 2100701200 and of Use By Date 01/02/19. Chef Boyardee Mini Pasta Shells & Meatballs, Pasta and Meatballs made with Pork, Chicken and Beef in Tomato Sauce — These 14.75-oz. cans have a package code of 2100700500 and Use By Date of 12/26/18.

— These 14.75-oz. cans have a package code of 2100700500 and Use By Date of 12/26/18. Hannaford Spaghetti & Meatballs in Tomato Sauce made with Pork, Chicken and Beef — These 14.75-oz. cans have a package code of 2100701200 and Use By Date of 01/02/19.

— These 14.75-oz. cans have a package code of 2100701200 and Use By Date of 01/02/19. Food Club Spaghetti & Meatballs made With Pork, Chicken & Beef — These 14.75-oz. cans have a package code of 2100701200 and Use By Date of 01/02/2019.

You can follow this link to learn more about the Chef Boyardee recall.