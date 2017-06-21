EBay Launches Price Match Guarantee Initiative

EBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY ) has just become a more attractive online marketplace for consumers to enjoy at low prices.

The e-commerce giant is squaring up with its rivals by announcing a price-matching initiative that will guarantee the lowest prices of some popular items. All in all, eBay will sell you 50,000 new products at the lowest price available online by examining price tags from rivals such as Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ), Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT ) and Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT ).

Naturally, the move was launched with the intent of bringing more consumers in. Price-matching may be something new for eBay, but it’s the bread and butter of some major retailers such as Wal-Mart, which allows it to take over the business of local retailers in brick-and-mortar locations.

Adding price-matching options in the e-commerce world makes sense as it marks the natural progression of things for eBay, which performed just above expectations in its most recent earnings report, but disappointed by unveiling weak guidance for the current quarter.

The initiative will be part of eBay Deals, which is a segment of the website that racks up more than $1 billion of the company’s annual gross merchandise volume, a figure that adds up the total value of all goods sold on its pages. The company’s gross merchandise volume in 2016 was $79.4 billion.

EBAY shares grew 0.1% Wednesday following the price-matching news.