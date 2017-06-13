Free Chipotle for Nurses on June 14, 2017

Nurses take note. You can get free Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG ) food on Wednesday, June 14.

Nurses that want to get their hands on some free Chipotle on Wednesday need to bring their nurse ID with them. They can show it to an employee to get a second burrito, bowl, salad, or order of tacos for free after ordering the first one.

The offer for free Chipotle for nurses is available in both the United States and Canada. The deal has a limit of one free entrée with the purchase of one entrée of equal or greater value. The deal can’t be combined with other coupons promotions or special offers.

Chipotle notes that the buy-one-get-one-free offer is available to all RN, NP, CRNA, CNS, CNM, LVN or CNA. It also applies to local equivalents or analogues of these types. The ID that nurses bring in can be a nursing license, a hospital nurse ID, or a medical office nurse ID.

Chipotle specifically notes that the offer for nurses isn’t valid in the United Kingdom. There are also additional restrictions that may apply and the deal is subject to availability. It also doesn’t include orders that are made online, from mobile devices, or via fax. The deal also can’t be used for Burritos by the Box or catering orders.

CMG stock was up slightly as of Tuesday afternoon.