Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ) was motoring along June 9, having gained almost 50% for the year at that point. Then, Citron Research dropped a six-page research note on investors that stopped NVDA stock in its tracks.

Citron predicted that the chipmaker would fall back to $130; it also recommended Nvidia shareholders sell for profits and move their money to Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL ). NVDA lost 11.2% by the time it closed the day’s trading. It has since recovered about 40% of those losses.

Not only has NVDA stock come a long way since delivering strong first-quarter results on May 9, but it has made strides in the past three years, increasing 640% since 2014, or eight times Google’s market cap growth. So it would seem that Citron’s argument has some validity.

Is Nvidia a casino? Is it time to sell? Let’s have a look at both sides of the argument.

Time to Sell?

When looking at any stock — especially momentum stocks like Nvidia — I like to consider my options. Thinking, then, along those lines, Alphabet is an attractive alternative if value has any meaning for you.

While Citigroup might have doubled its 12-month price target for NVDA stock from $90 to $180 in just seven months, that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s worth $180. Analysts, as Citron points out, do have a way of chasing stock prices, both up and down.

Citron mentions one metric that should give you a reason to consider selling: free cash flow. Alphabet grew its free cash flow over the past three years by 129% compared to 158% for Nvidia. That’s hardly enough of a difference to justify NVDA stock trading at 63.6 times FCF compared to 23.9 times FCF for Alphabet.

Flip that, and you get a 4.2% and 1.6% FCF yield for Alphabet and Nvidia, respectively.

Value investors look for 8% or more. While Alphabet isn’t cheap, NVDA is downright expensive.

Or Time to Hold?

If you look at Nvidia’s earnings results for the last four quarters, the company has surprised by 8.1% (Q2 2017), 45.6% (Q3 2017), 19.3% (Q4 2017) and 19.7% (Q1 2018).

Nvidia stock gained 5.6% the day after reporting Q2 2017 earnings, 29.8% reporting Q3 2017, -2.4% reporting Q4 2017, and 17.8% reporting Q1 2017.

