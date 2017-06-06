How to Trade Red-Hot Square Inc (SQ) Stock at All-Time Highs

Square Inc (NYSE:SQ) dazzled investors Monday by scoring yet another new all-time high. After briefly flirting with $24, SQ stock settled back to a record close of $23.39.

It’s turning into a banner year for the up-and-coming mobile payment company. Spectators unimpressed by the record highs should take a look at the stock’s year-to-date gains. Square is up a barn-burning 72%!

Improving fundamentals have contributed to the stock’s meteoric ascent. The past two earnings announcement were cheered by investors delivering twin up-gaps to Square’s share price. Last quarter marked a milestone for the stock as well. It was the first time the company garnered positive earnings per share since going public in late-2015. Square posted an EPS of 5 cents in arguably its best showing yet.

On the technical front, SQ stock is firing on all cylinders.

Square’s Stock Charts

Perhaps the most significant development this year was the breakout from Square’s post-IPO base that transpired in February. This type of pattern has a rich history of launching many a new stock into the stratosphere.

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) is probably the best example in recent memory. Since February’s earning-induced launch, Square has scored an endless stream of new highs.

Click to Enlarge Source: OptionsAnalytix

And just look at that accumulation! It’s enough to make even the biggest Square bear impressed. There is no doubt institutions have been in buying mode over the past year. SQ shares have been added to portfolios with aggression.

The momentum of the daily chart is scorching, to be sure. But, SQ’s parabolic posture suggests the rate of ascent is unsustainable. Heck, the stock is up almost 20% in the past two weeks alone. Just look at how that 20-day moving average (red line) is starting to peel away from the slower moving 50-day MA. ‘Tis a thing of beauty.

If and when a pullback strikes, look for the stock to retrace back to the $21 zone. That will be the idea level to launch new bullish trades from.

Click to Enlarge Source: OptionsAnalytix

The 20-day moving average, as well as prior resistance, both rest in that area (really $20.50 to $21), so that’s the most logical spot for buyers to step up and defend.

