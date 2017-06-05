Monday’s Vital Data: Apple Inc. (AAPL), Facebook Inc (FB) and Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU)

U.S. stock futures appear to be taking a breather this morning, after the major market indexes banked their second consecutive session of record highs on Friday. It will be a busy week for traders, as former FBI Director James Comey will testify this week before the Senate Intelligence Committee, the European Central Bank will hold a monetary policy meeting and U.K. election on Thursday could bring more questions to the Brexit front.

Against this backdrop, futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average have dipped 0.05%, while S&P 500 futures are down 0.07% and Nasdaq-100 futures have fallen 0.1%.

On the options front, volume remained well above average on Friday, with about 17.7 million calls and 13.9 million puts changing hands. On the CBOE, the single-session equity put/call volume ratio dipped to a one-week low of 0.60, dragging the 10-day moving average lower to 0.62.

Topping Friday’s options activity, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) saw heavy call options volume as traders prepared for this week’s Worldwide Developers conference, but that strength is being called into question this morning with a rare downgrade. Meanwhile, Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) is reportedly launching a new “Talk” messaging service to compete with Snap Inc’s (NASDAQ: SNAP ) dominance in the teen demographic. Finally, Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU ) posted strong first-quarter results as restructuring is finally bearing fruit.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

AAPL stock broke out to a new all-time high on Friday, prompting options traders to rush once again for bullish call options. However, the stock is slipping this morning after analysts at Pacific Crest downgraded AAPL to “sector weight” from “outperform.” According to Pacific Crest, the iPhone 8 could be delayed and, following the device’s initial release, the iPhone could once again see declining sales.

On Friday, AAPL options traders were living large, however. Volume topped 1.1 million contracts, with calls snapping up 69% of the day’s take — well above average for Apple stock. Looking at the weekly 9 June series, traders are looking for a pop from this week’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), as the put/call open interest for the series arrives at 0.51, with calls practically doubling puts among options set to expire this week. Peak call OI currently totals some 26,000 contracts at the overhead $157.50 strike, with another 15,000 at the 9 June $155 strike.

