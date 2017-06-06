3 Key Things Not to Ignore With the Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) Stock Breakout

In the spirit of full disclosure, I readily admit I am not a momentum trader. I have never quite been able to grasp the concept of paying more for something simply because it is going ever higher. Not to say that momentum trading isn’t profitable. All one needs to do is look at the last few weeks of price action in certain stocks to witness one of the great momentum runs in recent history.

Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ) has been the poster child for momo names. Yesterday’s breakout to new all-time highs looks like it’s fueling even more buying in NVDA stock.

Being a contrarian can be a lonely job, especially in a red hot stock like Nvidia. But words of caution are always most needed when things get a little too hot. NVDA may continue screaming ever higher and I will be the wet blanket on the Nvidia party. But here are three things you may want to consider (but probably won’t) before jumping onboard the momo train in NVDA stock.

Technicals



Click to Enlarge While NVDA stock did break out to fresh all-time highs past the $147 area, it remains extremely overbought on a 14-day RSI basis with a reading approaching 75. Nvidia is also trading well outside the 20-day moving average envelope (which encompasses plus or minus 10%). In the past, this has been a reliable indicator that caution may be warranted.

Investorplace contributor Johnson Research Group adds further illumination to the potential bearish technical set up in a well-researched article from yesterday regarding NVDA stock.

Nvidia was the best performing stock in the S&P 500 in 2016 according to our own Executive Editor Jeff Reeves with an astounding gain of 198%. So far in 2017, NVDA stock has risen an additional 40% more. Call me a curmudgeon, but Nvidia may be getting a little overheated from a price perspective … and at some point, price actually does matter.

