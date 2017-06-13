Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI) Is an 8% Yielder Built to Last

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE: OHI ) should be a name to avoid right now, at least speaking theoretically. Not only have interest rates been on the rise, the Federal Reserve is widely expected to ratchet up the Fed funds rate a couple more times this year. Since income-producing holdings like OHI stock or other REITs are largely treated like bonds — not to mention they have to borrow to grow — a rising-rate environment doesn’t bode well for Omega.

Source: Shutterstock

We don’t live in a theoretical world, though.

In the real world, the inverse relationship between REITs and interest rates isn’t a reliable one. Moreover, even if higher interest rates were going to create a headwind for REITs, OHI stock is uniquely positioned to shrug it off.

What’s Omega Healthcare?

Omega Healthcare, for those not familiar with it, is a real estate investment trust that backs assisted living facilities and skilled-nursing facilities. It has nearly 1,000 facilities under its umbrella, most of which are in the United States but a healthy handful of which are also located in the United Kingdom.

As REITs go, it’s a good one. Its dividend is reliable and a consistent grower. It’s also the second-best overall performer among healthcare REITs for the past 10 years, and the ninth best among all REITs for the same period.

That said, those who know OHI well will recognize there’s a dark cloud looming, as the framework for payments from Medicare shifts from fee-based reimbursement to a so-called “bundled” plan that rewards results rather than strictly reimburses activity. The approach puts the onus on caregivers, and as is so often the case, has been developed as a way for the federal government to get more and pay less.

Still, if any healthcare REIT can make it work to its advantage, Omega Healthcare can. It’s picky — in fact, very picky — about the operators of facilities it funds.

Besides, it has the added benefit of catering to a growing market.

It’s no secret that people are living longer; nor is it a secret that a the swell of baby-boomers that began to leave the workforce in droves a few years ago are now starting to make their way into skilled-nursing and assisted-living facilities.

What is largely unknown is how big this market is going to be in the very near future. Here’s the biggie… the number of people 85 years old and older in the United States is expected to increase from 2011’s 5.7 million to 14.1 million by 2040. The U.K. sports similar stats.

That’s a lot of potential business.

Rising Interest Rates

And what about rising interest rates? Don’t they work against REITs like OHI? Not as much as you might think.

Next Page