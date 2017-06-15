Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP) and Green Plains Inc (GPRE) Lead Today’s Top 11 Investor Filings

There were 11 notable investor filings today. Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE: PAGP ) is the largest company of interest.

When a person or group of persons acquires beneficial ownership of more than 5% of a company’s equity securities, they are required to file a Schedule 13D or 13G with the SEC. If these groups intend to influence management into changing the business strategy, they are considered “activist” investors.

There is considerable academic research that suggest activist investors contribute to excess returns in equities in the subsequent twelve months after the event.

Investors that acquire 10% or more of a company’s shares, or that gain a board seat, are considered insiders by the SEC and are subject to stricter insider trading filing requirements.

New Activist Investor 13D Filings

Investors that acquire more than 5% of the shares of a company and intend to influence management are considered activist investors and must file a 13D.

JRjr33, Inc. (NYSEMKT: JRJR ) – JRjr33, Inc. has filed a new SC 13D, reporting a 51.10% ownership stake in JRjr33. This is a decrease of 7.43% from their previous filing.

New Passive Investor 13G Filings

Investors that acquire more than 5% of the shares of a company but have no intention of influencing management are considered passive investors and must file a 13G.

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRE ) – INTEGRATED CORE STRATEGIES (US) LLC has filed a new SC 13G, reporting a 5.10% ownership stake in Green Plains.

Cempra, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMP ) – 1Globe Capital LLC has filed a new SC 13G, reporting a 1.80% ownership stake in Cempra.

Amended Activist Investor Filings

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORT ) – Longitude Capital Partners, LLC has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 1.60% ownership stake in Corcept Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 69.23% from their previous filing.

Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE: HIVE ) – Discovery Group I, LLC has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 4.80% ownership stake in Aerohive Networks. This is a decrease of 18.64% from their previous filing.

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL ) – KARTSOTIS KOSTA N has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 9.10% ownership stake in Fossil Group.

Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXLG ) – RED MOUNTAIN CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 15.80% ownership stake in Destination XL Group.

EverBank Financial Corp. (NYSE: EVER ) – TEACHERS INSURANCE & ANNUITY ASSOCIATION OF AMERICA has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 100.00% ownership stake in EverBank Financial. This is an increase of 300.00% from their previous filing.

Centrue Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: CFCB ) – Capital Z Partners III GP, L.P. has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 0.00% ownership stake in Centrue Financial. This is a decrease of 100.00% from their previous filing.

Amended Passive Investor Filings

Gulfport Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: GPOR ) – GOLDBERG ALAN E has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 3.13% ownership stake in Gulfport Energy. This is a decrease of 76.11% from their previous filing.

Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE: PAGP ) – KAYNE ANDERSON CAPITAL ADVISORS LP has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting an updated ownership stake in Plains GP Holdings.

