Tesla Inc (TSLA) Stock Is Flying Too Close to the Sun

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) notched yet another record closing high on Wednesday. The notorious bear killer climbed to $380.66 by the time trading came to an end. With TSLA stock on the tip of every momentum traders’ tongue, it’s high time we took an in-depth look at one of the hottest stocks of the year.

First, consider a few eye-popping stats:

Tesla stock has gained 78% year-to-date. If this pace continues, Elon Musk’s flagship will end the year up roughly 150%. To state the obvious, this would be a rise of epic proportions. I’d be willing to bet its rate of ascent is unsustainable though.

What’s perhaps most impressive is Tesla’s ability to bounce back from last week’s tech drubbing. In a strong show of resilience and relative strength, TSLA shares have reclaimed all that was lost, and then some.

In contrast, all of its fellow heavy hitters — from Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) — have failed to reclaim even half of their losses.

While Tesla deserves praise for its stark outperformance, there’s no doubt TSLA stock has become a bit too hot to trot. With its ascent entering the parabolic stage and its volume crescendoing, caution is warranted. Thus far, traders chasing the stock at these lofty levels have experienced little adversity. But I suspect their luck will soon sour.

Tesla’s Stock Chart

Traders count on weekly charts to provide context, to remind them of the bigger picture. Perhaps the most notable pattern was the monster base that developed from 2013 to early 2017.

For years, TSLA stock oscillated in a $100 range between $280 and $180. It was a nasty tug-of-war with whipsaw aplenty. Then, two months ago, buyers finally won the contest. And they’ve since juiced the stock higher by another $100.



Click to Enlarge

Indeed, Tesla stock’s behavior is an enlightening case study of the power of breakout patterns. One of my favorite phrases uttered by veteran chartists is, “the longer the base, the higher in space.” This little rhyme conveys the tendency for stocks breaking above long-term resistance levels to experience monster follow through over the weeks and months ahead.

One of the ways to project a target for a trading range breakout is adding the height of the range (or box) to the breakout level. If we add the height of Tesla’s box ($100) to its breakout point ($280), we arrive at a target of $380 which, incidentally, we just tagged yesterday.

