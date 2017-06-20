UPS to Add Shipping Surcharges for Peak Holiday Deliveries

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS ) has announced that it will be increasing shipping rates for deliveries made during peak holiday times.

The delivery rate increases from UPS will only be a few cents and will have it charging more for many of its delivery options. These charges will start to appear during November and will expand to more services in December.

Here is a breakdown of UPS’ changes in shipping rates for peak holiday deliveries.

Next Day Air Residential — Packages sent from Dec. 17 to Dec. 23 will suffer an additional 81-cent peak charge fee.

— Packages sent from Dec. 17 to Dec. 23 will suffer an additional 81-cent peak charge fee. 2nd Day Air Residential — Packages sent from Dec. 17 to Dec. 23 will suffer an additional 97-cent peak charge fee.

— Packages sent from Dec. 17 to Dec. 23 will suffer an additional 97-cent peak charge fee. 3 Day Select Residential — Packages sent from Dec. 17 to Dec. 23 will suffer an additional 97-cent peak charge fee.

— Packages sent from Dec. 17 to Dec. 23 will suffer an additional 97-cent peak charge fee. Ground Residential — Packages sent from Nov. 19 to Nov. 25, Nov. 26 to Dec. 2, and Dec. 17 to Dec. 23 will suffer an additional 27-cent peak charge fee.

UPS says that it will be updating its U.S. Rate & Service Guide to reflect the additional peak shipping charges that customers will face during the holidays. This new guide will be available for viewing starting on Sept. 1, 2017.

UPS also notes that it will also be adding a peak charge to certain international air shipping lanes at specific parts of the year. However, it didn’t reveal the exact details of these changes in its recent peak holiday announcement.

UPS stock was down slightly as of Tuesday afternoon and is down 4% year-to-date.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.