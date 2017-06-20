Why Under Armour Inc (UAA) Stock Is Heading to $25

Since May 12 shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA , NYSE: UA ) have gained as much as 23%, climbing from $19.09 to a recent high of $23.46. Recall that May 12 was then I told you that UAA stock, which had fallen to a 52-week low after the sportswear maker delivered its first-ever loss as a public company, had bottomed. I was right.

Source: Shutterstock

Here’s what was clear to me: As with several fast-growing companies, Under Armour has suffered growing pains. But I knew the stock wasn’t going to zero.

As long as “buy low, sell high” remained a sound strategy, it presented a solid buying opportunity.

To be sure, UAA stock is not the slam-dunk bargain it was correctly predicted a month ago. Still, these shares can be expected to rebound to $25 in the next 12 to 18 months, delivering a nice return to investors who are willing to be patient.

Reasons to Like Under Armour

Under Armour stock closed Tuesday at $22.95, climbing to five-month highs. In fact, since the NBA playoffs began in mid-April, the shares have caught fire. The stellar performance from the company’s top endorser, Stephen Curry and his Golden State Warriors — which just knocked rival Nike Inc’s (NYSE: NKE ) LeBron James from his throne — was a huge factor in the stock’s rally.

Investors are betting on Under Armour to overcome increased competition from Nike and adidas AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS: ADDYY ) to deliver a strong second half this year.

Stephen Curry’s championship and his new line of sneakers will be major factors. Curry, 2016’s unanimous NBA MVP, first sported his newest shoes, Curry 4, several weeks ago. The shoes, which Curry (intentionally or otherwise) stopped to tie in front of the press after the final game, caught a massive social media wave as fans flooded Twitter with tweets like “best Curry shoe.”

It also doesn’t hurt that Wall Street analysts, including SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, predicted that the Curry 4 would be smashing success.

“We are very encouraged by positive initial buzz (of the Curry 4)”, wrote analyst Pamela Quintiliano earlier this month. Adding that the shoe will prove to be a successful second-half “catalyst that should provide a halo effect to other footwear classifications as well as apparel.”

