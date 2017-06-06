WWDC 2017: Apple Inc.’s (AAPL) New iMac Lineup Should Silence Critics

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) has been under pressure for letting its Mac computer lineup fall seriously behind the competition. When the company did finally update its MacBook Pro laptops, it faced complaints from creative professionals over decisions like ditching legacy ports for USB-C and adding the costly OLED Touch Bar.

At WWDC, Tim Cook & Co. announced a new iMac lineup with updated CPUs, better displays and enhanced graphics capabilities. The company also kept its promise for an iMac Pro, unveiling the most powerful Mac ever released — stuffed inside a space gray iMac enclosure.

New iMac Models Aimed at Consumers

Apple didn’t change the look of the new iMac lineup, but its iconic all-in-one PC is thoroughly improved to take on modern tasks like virtual reality. Virtually every component has been upgraded, led by the move to 7th generation Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC ) “Kaby Lake” processors. Graphics and storage are faster, the display is brighter and the new iMac models support double the RAM.

For power users, new 4K iMacs get discrete Radeon Pro video cards from Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD ). The high-end 27-inch 5K model is equipped with a Radeon Pro 580 with 8GB of RAM — enough horsepower for VR content creation.

All new iMacs also get a pair of new USB-C ports, but Apple is not repeating its MacBook Pro mistake — legacy ports including USB 3.0 remain, so dongles are not needed to use existing peripherals.

Key Improvements for New iMac

7th generation “Kaby Lake” Intel Core CPUs

Retina displays 40% brighter than previous generation, support for 1 billion colors

Double the RAM support (up to 32GB on 21.5-inch models, 64GB on 27-inch)

Fusion hybrid drive standard on all 27-inch models, optional SSD storage is twice as fast as previous generation

Graphics performance 80% faster than previous generation

Dual USB-C Thunderbolt ports, plus four USB 3.0 ports, SD card slot and Ethernet remain

iMac starts at $1099, 4K iMac at $1299 and 27-inch 5K iMac at $1799

New iMac Pro Meant to Silence Critics

The real star of the new iMac lineup is a beast of an all-in-one that won’t be available until December.

In April, Apple executives met with the press in a rare session where they apologized for misreading the needs of their professional users. As part of that session, a new Mac Pro was promised for 2018, along with an all-new model called the iMac Pro for late 2017.

Apple kept its promise, showing off the new iMac Pro at WWDC 2017.

The iMac Pro is a 27-inch iMac, clad in dark space grey instead of the usual silver aluminum. It’s packed with desktop workstation-class components and a new cooling system to keep the heat down.

