3 Large-Cap Biotech Stocks to Buy Now

Last week was a swell one for the broader market, which saw multiple major indices hit all-time highs. The S&P 500 gained 0.52%, while the Nasdaq-100 tacked on 1.4% and hit uncharted territory. However, the party to watch is not the forest, but the proverbial trees among biotech stocks.

Source: Shutterstock

The market has become increasingly risky to own. The major averages have skirted any type of meaningful correction for nearly 18 months, not to mention we’re well into the eighth year of an epic bull run. That’s concerning!

The good news is the market isn’t a level playing field. Sectors and industries fall out of and back into favor, even during bull markets. From a purely technical perspective, the friendlier trend is a newly emerged bull run in large-cap biotech stocks following a corrective cycle.

Trends can continue longer than most give them credit for, but biotech stocks are in much stronger position to outperform compared to a broader market that looks set up for a more menacing bear cycle of its own.

Let’s take a closer look at three major biotech stocks. I’ll show you the bullish setups, and offer up limited-risk options strategy that align ourselves with our technical expectations while minimizing risk in case the market has other plans.

Next Page