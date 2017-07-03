3 Stocks to Watch on Monday: Apple Inc. (AAPL), Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) and Tesla Inc (TSLA)

It was a mixed day for the stock market in Asia ahead of this week’s trading, which could see U.S. stocks light up as earnings season kicks off.

The tech industry dominated the weekend’s news as Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ) and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ) all made headlines ahead of Monday’s action.

Here’s what you should know:

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Apple continues its push to expand its business to new markets, this time in Taiwan.

The Silicon Valley giant opened its first-ever retail store in the Asia country. The location is designed to sell and repair the company’s products (naturally), but there’s more to it than that.

Apple hopes to educate members of the local community in a variety of crafts as part of its “Today at Apple” programs, including photography, music and coding.

The Taiwan store is located in Taipei 101, a major skyscraper in the country’s capital. The staff consists of 130 workers for starters.

Apple Music also made headlines over the weekend, as Jay-Z’s new album will eventually make its way to the streaming service. The album is called 4:44 and it will initially be released on the rapper’s streaming service Tidal.

It will then be available on iTunes and Apple Music. AAPL stock is up 24.3% year-to-date.

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)

Microsoft now faces scrutiny from Trump’s administration regarding its email privacy case. The company has been in a legal battle over a warrant issued by federal agents, demanding access to its email server due to a series of emails the feds suspect were used for drug trafficking.

Microsoft appealed the warrant, claiming authorities had no access to these emails as they were kept in a private server in Ireland. A federal appeals court sided with the company.

President Donald Trump has asked the Supreme Court to intervene due to the severity of the charges. His administration added that protecting these emails sets a damaging precedent, as it allows crimes such as terrorism, child pornography and fraud to continue unmonitored.

Many tech companies have agreed with the federal appeals court ruling, clamoring for the importance of cybersecurity and online privacy. MSFT stock has grown 10.9% this year.

Tesla Inc (TSLA)

An augmented reality version of Tesla’s Model 3 now exists.

A fan of the company’s electric vehicles called Jelmer Verhoog — a 3D developer — built his take of the Model 3 using Apple’s ARKit platform. The Norway developer used the software to put an augmented reality Model 3 in his driveway, which he can then digitally alter with the kit.

He previewed the car’s features, which includes the ability to change its color, turn the headlights and taillights on and off, drive it, and more. TSLA shares are up 69.2% YTD.

As of this writing, Karl Utermohlen did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.