7 Small-Cap Stocks With Big-League Potential

Accelerating growth is usually the sign that small-cap stocks will take the lead in the markets. While we’re seeing some growth in the economy — recent numbers show the economy grew 2.6% in the last quarter — the growth I’m talking about here is in specific sectors.

Semiconductors, healthcare equipment and financials to be specific.

The secular growth in these sectors provides a launching pad for small caps. The seven small caps with big-league potential below are all capable of scoring big gains on their own, and could well be acquisition targets for bigger industry players.

Either way, they are timely and show great potential.

