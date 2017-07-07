Real estate IPO Redfin soars 36% on its market debut >>> READ MORE
Home > Stock Picks > Stocks to Buy >

7 Small-Cap Stocks With Big-League Potential

While the market takes a summer break, small caps are prepping for fall

  |  By Louis Navellier, Editor, Blue Chip Growth
    View All  

Accelerating growth is usually the sign that small-cap stocks will take the lead in the markets. While we’re seeing some growth in the economy — recent numbers show the economy grew 2.6% in the last quarter — the growth I’m talking about here is in specific sectors.

7 Small-Cap Stocks With Big-League Potential
Source: Shutterstock

Semiconductors, healthcare equipment and financials to be specific.

The secular growth in these sectors provides a launching pad for small caps. The seven small caps with big-league potential below are all capable of scoring big gains on their own, and could well be acquisition targets for bigger industry players.

Either way, they are timely and show great potential.

Next Page

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, http://investorplace.com/2017/07/7-small-cap-stocks-with-big-league-potential/.

©2017 InvestorPlace Media, LLC