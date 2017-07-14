Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Reveals Threadripper Price, Availability

Things have been relatively quiet on the Ryzen Threadripper front since June, when Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD ) announced its new high-performance desktop CPUs would be a Dell Alienware launch exclusive.

Source: AMD

However, yesterday AMD released Threadripper price details and release dates. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC ) can’t be happy with the direction this is going.

Ryzen Threadripper Taking on Intel Core X for Gamers

AMD has been threatening to make real gains against Intel in 2017. In a year when Intel was primarily updating its CPUs with relatively minor spec bumps, AMD was pushing its new Zen chip architecture, and a lineup of Ryzen CPUs that promised dramatic performance gains compared to previous generations.

One of the most promising new entries was the Ryzen Threadripper. Announced in May, this high-performance processor targeted the lucrative and high-profile gaming PC market, as well as content creators. At the top of the Ryzen Threadripper lineup is the 16-core, 32-thread Threadripper 1950X. Threadripper CPUs are also unlocked for overclocking.

In response to the new threat from AMD, Intel announced a line of CPUs it called Core X. At the top of this line was an all-new Core i9 Extreme. Although based on previous generation Skylake architecture, this is the first consumer PC processor to offer 18-cores and 36-threads. It also costs a whopping $1,999. That’s a lot for a high-performance CPU, even for gamers or someone running high-demand tasks like virtual reality content creation.

AMD’s next salvo in this battle was the June announcement that Dell’s high-profile Alienware gaming division had signed on as a partner. Alienware will have OEM exclusivity for Ryzen Threadripper releases through 2017. That Alienware announcement got a lot of peoples’ attention, adding credibility to AMD’s push into high-performance computing.

The critical element that’s been missing to this point is the Ryzen Threadripper price. That shoe dropped yesterday, and it’s not good news for Intel.

AMD Announces Threadripper Price, Release Dates

In a blog post yesterday, AMD announced the continuation of it’s “Ryzen onslaught” with the long-awaited Threadripper price and release dates.

The Ryzen Threadripper 1920X will carry a $799 price tag. It’s going up against an Intel Core i9-7920X priced at $1,199. And the Ryzen Threadripper 1950X — which competes directly against the $1,699 Core i9-7960X — is priced at $999.

Intel still has spec bragging rights with the Core i9 Extreme, with its 18-cores and 36-threads outgunning the 16-core, 32-thread Threadripper 1950X.

Next Page