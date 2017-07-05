Wednesday Apple Rumors: 2017 iPhones Will Come with 5W Power Adapters

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is charging news for 2017 iPhone devices. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

2017 iPhone Charging: A new rumor claims that Apple’s 2017 smartphones will come with 5W power adapters, reports MacRumors. According to this rumor, 2017 iPhone devices will come with USB-A ports just like those in the current iPhone line. This contradicts previous rumors that claim the iPhone 8 would come with a 10w power adaptor and a USB-C port. The rumor also says that all 2017 iPhone devices will support conductive wireless charging. The source of this rumor is KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

News Ads: Apple News may change to allow publishers to gain some extra revenue, 9to5Mac notes. The report claims that the tech company is going to start letting News publishers use the same ad services that they do on their websites. The change would allow the publishers to use Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOG , GOOGL ) Google DoubleClick to handle ads. This would be a change from the current set up, which only lets publishers use AAPL’s own ad services.

New Betas: Apple has released the new betas for iOS 10.3.3 and macOS Sierra 10.12.6, reports AppleInsider. The new betas for iOS 10.3.3 and macOS Sierra 10.12.6 are the sixth versions to be released. They don’t include any new features and are instead intended to fix bugs and stabilize the operating systems. They will also likely be among the final updates to the operating systems as AAPL prepares to launch iOS 11 and macOS High Sierra.