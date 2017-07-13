Centurylink Inc (CTL) Accused of Overcharging Minnesota Customers

Centurylink Inc (NYSE: CTL ) is facing a lawsuit from Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson.

The lawsuit against Centurylink Inc claims that it has been charging customers more for its services than what sales representatives told customers they would be charged. The lawsuit against the company was filed in Anoka County District Court on Wednesday.

37 cases of alleged overcharging are being used in the lawsuit against Centurylink Inc. The cases were for individuals that were overcharged and the company refused to reimburse them. The lawsuit is seeking to stop this practice and have CTL pay customers back for overcharging them.

The lawsuit doesn’t look good for Centurylink Inc. Swanson has obtained several calls of the company’s representatives speaking to customers. These calls confirm cases of people being quoted lower prices, but then not receiving them. Some of the calls were played during a news conference on Wednesday.

“It is not OK for a company to quote one price and then charge another for something as basic as cable television and internet service,” Swanson said in a statement obtained by Minneapolis Star Tribune. “We want an injunction so the company stops doing this to other people, and hopefully fixes the problem for these people as well.”

Centurylink Inc said it was disappointed that Swanson didn’t contact the company directly before holding a news conference. However, the Minnesota Attorney General says that this isn’t true. She has written confirmation that she attempted to communicate with the company about the issue, but that it wasn’t eager to respond.

