The Fatal Flaw of Fitbit Inc (FIT) Stock

When it comes to the tech industry, turnarounds are fairly rare. The big problem is that it is incredibly difficult to keep up with the fast-moving developments in the industry. In fact, this is even more of a problem in the consumer devices category. Just look at some of the companies that have struggled, such as BlackBerry Ltd (NASDAQ: BBRY ) and Nokia Oyj (ADR) (NYSE: NOK ). The irony is that they have essentially moved into other segments!

OK, so might this also be the same predicament for Fitbit Inc (NYSE: FIT )? Well, I think so. The company faces severe challenges — and has been slow in correcting them.

Now, it’s true that Fitbit stock already seems to have factored in much of the issues. Consider that the company trades at a mere 0.61 times sales and has $726 million in the bank. There is also no long-term debt on the balance sheet.

But such things will likely not be enough to provide much spark for FIT stock.

Sour Numbers for FIT Stock

Already the fundamentals have deteriorated significantly. For example, during the all-important holiday quarter, the company posted a 19% drop in revenues to $573.8 million and the number of devices sold fell by nearly 19%.

And the following quarter saw even more problems. Note that revenues plunged by 41% to $298.9 million and the number of devices sold went from 4.8 million to 3 million.

The result is that Fibit has suffered a major drop in market share. According to a report from IDC, the company is now the No. 3 player (in terms of global shipments), behind Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) and Xiaomi.

So what happened? Well, as should be no surprise, there are a plenty of reasons.

Yet when you drill down on things, there is something that really standouts out — that is, the company has not been able to adapt to the market. And yes, this seems kind of odd. Consider that Fitbit is the pioneer of the wearables industry and the company shells out a large amount on R&D (about 29% of revenues for the latest quarter).

But despite this, the fact is that old-line tech operators like AAPL and Samsung Electronic KRW5000 (OTCMKTS: SSNLF ) have been the innovators. For the most part, they were early in the market to develop smartwatches.

