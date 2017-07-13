Google Launches ‘Book Appointment’ Button for Salons, Spas

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG ,NASDAQ: GOOGL ) has launched a ‘book appointment’ button you can access on Google.

The move is in partnership with Yocale Partners, and it allows you to reserve an appointment for salons, spas, meditation and other health wellness services. The new button is connected with local beauty and wellness services through Google Search and Google Maps.

Such a partnership will help Yocale expand its business, reaching more U.S. subscribers in a manner that is also beneficial to Alphabet. Search users will be given a number of options in a list that includes available appointments, which you can book through Google.

Yocale Co-founder and CEO Arash Asli expressed the company’s excitement over working with Alphabet, which will help it move forward in its goals to allow people to manage and book their appointments all in one website. “Google Search & Maps will bring a new level of exposure to online booking to both businesses and people looking for appointments,” he added.

The services offered by the companies will show you more than a business name and contact information as realtime services and availability will show up in Google Search and Maps. High-value customers are the target of the company.

“This has always been something that the service industry has lacked where unlike the Expedias or Hotels.coms of the world, there was never a single marketplace for services,” Asli added.

GOOG stock grew 0.9% Thursday, and GOOGL shares are up 0.7%.