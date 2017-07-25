Microsoft: No, MS Paint Is NOT Dead

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ) has released a statement in response to reports that MS Paint is dead.

The statement comes from Megan Saunders, the General Manager of 3D for Everyone Initiative and Windows Experiences at Microsoft, in a blog post. She says that the outpouring of support for MS Paint caught the company’s attention and that it needs to clarify some things.

According to Saunders, MS Paint isn’t being completely removed from Windows 10. Instead, the app will just be getting new home in the Windows Store. Those that want to download the app will be able to do so for free.

Saunders also notes that the tech company has another app that can be used in place of MS Paint. This is Paint 3D. Paint 3D features the ability to create 3D images, but it also retains many of the 2D functionalities that are in its predecessor.

“If there’s anything we learned, it’s that after 32 years, MS Paint has a lot of fans,” Saunders said in the blog post. “It’s been amazing to see so much love for our trusty old app.”

The fear of MS Paint being killed off started after Microsoft added it to a list of programs that are being given the “Deprecated” status when the Window 10 Fall Creators Update comes out later this year. You can follow this link to see a full list of apps given this status, as well as those that are being given the “Removed” status.

