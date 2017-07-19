New Google Feed Features a Personalized Stream of News

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG ,NASDAQ: GOOGL ) has launched a new Google feed that personalizes your news.

The company announced Wednesday that it would be changing the algorithm of how it curates your news feed, focusing not only on the day’s top news and searches, but also in topics that you frequently explore.

The new Google feed is personalized much in the same way that social media sites push certain content you might like your way. However, there are no boxes you check or topics you “like” in order to personalize your feed–Alphabet automatically determines your favorites based on how often you search a particular term or phrase.

The feed was launched today on the company’s iOS and Android apps, and there is surely to be some controversy surrounding the new formula. Questions will be raised regarding just how closely Alphabet monitors your Internet history and what the company is using this information for.

Nevertheless, the new Google feed might simply steer you closer to the direction your searches normally go instead of pushing certain ads or products your way. It might make your life easier, and it also adjusts in time as ceasing to search certain terms will stop the feed from pushing that topic’s information your way.

GOOG stock grew 0.6% Wednesday, while GOOGL shares surged 0.7%.