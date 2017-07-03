Ride Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Stock No Matter How Much It Bucks

It may not seem like it following Friday’s earnings reaction in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU), but the third time could be the charm for MU stock. Let me explain.

When I last wrote about Micron on May 25, it was noted owning shares meant being able to handle price volatility associated with a bucking bull. And MU stock delivered just that on the heels of its latest corporate confessional with shares sliding by roughly 5% in Friday’s earnings aftermath.

The much more pleasant news to report is confirmation on all fronts that MU stock is in the early phases of a robust bull market cycle within the DRAM and NAND markets.

Looking past Friday’s nearsighted profit-taking reaction, Micron stock delivered in spades with its easy top and bottom-line beats, as well as management offering upward and above-views guidance.

What’s more, with a squiggly line gift on the price chart as of Friday’s close, multiple upward revisions from analysts and one bull lifting its price target from $60 to $75 at Rosenblatt Securities; there’s ample support off and on the price chart to get long MU stock today!

MU Stock Daily Chart



Click to Enlarge Back in late May, I detailed what appeared to be a durable corrective base of two month’s in length. Specifically, a bullish “W” style or higher-low double bottom base was, in our estimation, in play.

Micron stock did, in fact, make good on that potential as a breakout was forged just a couple sessions later.

However, a forecasted reassertion of MU’s bullish trend has proved to be more of the “bucking bull” persona, as a second consolidation in the form of a base-on-base pattern has been established.

Looking forward and on the heels of Friday’s price slide in shares, MU stock is now putting together a third test of the prior breakout for support. With the 50-day simple moving average also acting as another layer of technical backing, I’m optimistic, along with Micron’s increased value characteristics off the price chart, the third time will prove to be the charm.

MU Stock Bullish Combo

In reviewing MU stock’s options board, I’ve come up with an unorthodox spread combination to position long deltas with overall less risk, solid profit capture prospects and a generous return based on our outlook.

With shares at $29.86 the combination involves selling the Aug $30/$29 put spread at 45 cents and buying a modified Aug $32/$34/$35 butterfly call spread at 37 cents for a net credit of 8 cents.

So what’s this offer bullish MU stock traders?

