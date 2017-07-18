Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) Stock Is a No-Brainer Buy. Seriously.

Despite the punishment Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD ) stock has taken due to the blocked $17.2 billion merger with larger rival Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA ), owning RAD stock today not can pay off in the long run.

In fact, to steal a phrase from billionaire investor Carl Icahn, it looks like a “no-brainer.”

Where Rite Aid is Today

Shares of the U.S. drugstore chain, which closed Monday at $2.31, have fallen 72% year-to-date and 68% over the past year. Consider that in January, Rite Aid was valued at more than $8.5 billion, versus a valuation of around $2.4 billion today.

Investors should ask themselves this: Other than market expectations and Walgreens’ decision to end its merger attempt, what has drastically changed for the worse in six months?

Plus, with Walgreens instead deciding to buy roughly half of Rite Aid’s stores, from which the latter can use proceeds to pay down debt, Rite Aid’s fundamental metrics can drastically improve. In fact, Rite Aid is actually up 7% on Tuesday morning after it released some pro forma information about the pending $4.9 billion sale of stores and other assets to Walgreens. The information showed that EBITDA after the sale was $743 million despite selling roughly half its stores. It was $1.137 billion before the sale.

Yet RAD stock has been trading on the assumption that the company will cease to exist without the full buyout from Walgreens. That’s just not the case.

Based on Monday’s closing price, versus the consensus price target of $4, RAD stock presents potential premiums of more than 73%. That’s on the low end.

As such, I see an opportunity here for investors to make some strong gains, especially since there is now evidence that RAD stock has bottomed. The important short-term price target to watch today is the $2.50 level — an important psychological threshold.

And for the longer-term?

Where Rite Aid Will Be a Year From Now

All told, there are now more buyers than there are sellers as the market begins to assess what the “new Rite Aid” will look like a year from now, given that the new proposed Walgreens deal would acquire 2,186 Rite Aid stores. And here’s the thing: The new deal comes with Walgreens offering to pay some $5.2 billion in cash to Rite Aid, which to me is the biggest factor that is being overlooked.

Why is that important?

Rite Aid’s $7.24 billion in debt as of the most-recent quarter has been the biggest overhang to RAD stock. Assuming the company uses the $5.2 billion in cash it receives from Walgreens to pay down debt, the debt burden not only would fall to around $2.5 billion, but it would drastically reduce the interest expense Rite Aid pays on the balance. The savings could then fuel cash flow, thereby stabilizing operations.

