Sell Apple Inc. (AAPL) Stock as iPhone 8 Issues Mount

At 30% year-to-date gains, you’d assume Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) is one of the most loved stocks on Wall Street this year. But most of the stock’s gains came in the first quarter of 2017; shares have plateaued for a couple months. Meanwhile, while 33 analysts rate AAPL stock a “Buy” right now, a dozen consider it a “Hold” — which can be interpreted as a fairly bearish reading considering how often Wall Street’s pros default to the bull side.

And again, while a consensus price target of $159 does imply upside, there’s only about 6% of it left. So how bullish is Wall Street, really?

I have warned about buying Apple stock at such elevated levels before, and while shares are down since my last call, I remain cautiously on the sideline.

You should, too.

What’s Going on With the iPhone 8?

The iPhone 8 is coming under increasing heat of late.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch lowered its iPhone shipment estimates for this year after visiting Apple suppliers in Asia. Their conversations with the suppliers suggest that iPhone 8 shipments will be delayed by three to four weeks due to tech issues with fingerprint and 3D sensors.

Bank of America is not the only AAPL stock analyst is worried about iPhone 8 delays.

RBC Capital Markets suggests the high-end iPhone 8 will be delayed by one to two months due to OLED production ramp issues.

Cowen and Company believes the iPhone 8 will be delayed by 4 to 6 weeks because of production issues with the fingerprint reader.

KGI analysts think the iPhone 8 won’t launch until October or November.

Drexel Hamilton says the iPhone 8 launch will be delayed by several weeks due to challenges around the 3-D sensing technology.

Its not just analysts, either. Fast Company reported that the there is a “sense of panic” among Apple team members as they try to fix glitches related to wireless charging and 3D sensing capability. Bloomberg also reported that the iPhone 8 may face up to a two-month delay due to supply constraints.

It increasingly looks like AAPL may have overextended itself in trying to make the iPhone 8 the best upgrade yet. Apple must fix these tech problems because it can’t afford to launch an iPhone 8 that doesn’t have wireless charging or 3D sensing. Why? Well, Samsung includes both of those on its new Galaxy S8. Apple needs to rectify those problems just to match the competition.

At the same time, it can’t rush the iPhone 8, or it could risk a Galaxy Note 7 catastrophe where exploding phones sink sales.

More to the Apple Bear Thesis

Production issues aside, Deutsche Bank put out a note saying that Wall Street’s expectations for Apple are too high. Analysts at Deutsche think that the “super-cycle” hype is overdone. Despite all the fanfare, the iPhone 8 will just be a normal upgrade cycle, according to DB analysts.

