Shake Shack Inc (SHAK) to Hit Hong Kong in 2018

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE: SHAK ) says it is planning to open its first location in Hong Kong sometime next year.

Shake Shack Inc says that it is teaming up with Maxim’s Caterers Limited to open the new location in Hong Kong. The two will also work to expand the restaurant chain’s presence in China. The burger chain is planning to open a total of 14 restaurants in Hong Kong and Macau through 2027.

Relying on Maxim’s Caterers Limited to handle its operations in China appears to be a good idea for Shake Shack Inc. The company already operates full-service and quick-service restaurants in the area. It also has 60 years of experience in the food and retail industry.

Shake Shack Inc notes that its new locations in Hong Kong and Macau will continue to carry some of its classic menu items. This includes the ShackBurger, Shack-cago Dog, crinkle-cut fries, and frozen custard ice cream. However, SHAK is also looking to work with local producers to create menu items unique to the area.

“We believe that Shake Shack’s pioneering vision of ‘fine casual’, together with its commitment to premium ingredients and enlightened hospitality, will create an inspired community gathering experience to food lovers here,” Michael Wu, Chairman and Managing Director of Maxim’s Caterers Limited, said in a statement. “This venture echoes our mission to connect people with great food and we are extremely happy to open the first Shake Shack in 2018.”

SHAK stock was up 1% as of Wednesday morning.

