Starbucks Facing Boycott by Muslim Groups in Malaysia, Indonesia

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX ) is facing a boycott by muslim groups in Malaysia and Indonesia.

Source: Shutterstock

The backlash faced by the coffee chain is in response to CEO Howard Schultz publicly supporting the LGBT community, letting them know they can always feel at home with Starbucks. However, Muslim groups such as Malaysia’s Perkasa are asking its members to get their coffee elsewhere.

Extreme forms of Islam and far-right views believe that homosexuality is a sin, condemning the company’s words and asking for a boycott. The group has more than 500,000 members who were asked to stay away from the chain.

The group was joined with Muhammadiyah, Indonesia’s second largest mainstream Muslim group, which includes 29 million people. The Starbucks boycott includes initiatives from the groups asking their governments to revoke the trading license that companies such as Starbucks have.

CEO Howardd Schultz made these comments in support of gay rights a couple of years ago, which is in opposition of the anti-LGBT sentiment that prevails in these communities.

Sodomy is a crime in Malaysia that can land you 20 years in prison. Meanwhile, Indonesia does not ban homosexuality, but there is currently a bill that is being reviewed, seeking to make homosexual relationships illegal, as well as banning sexual relationships outside of marriage.

SBUX stock fell 0.7% Thursday.