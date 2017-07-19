This Changes Nothing for United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL) Stock

United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE: UAL ) was up 65%-plus in 12 months, which sounds like it’s the case of drunken traders chasing momentum. But not in this case — there is value, and I want to profit from it.

Source: Shutterstock

Even after this morning’s dip on earnings, UAL is still up 60%-plus in 12 months. So a small draw-down won’t change the general trend in this amazing rally.

No, I won’t join the party using the equity. Instead I prefer selling risk into UAL options. There I can better chose my levels to build a buffer and thereby eliminate the need to be surgical with my timing.

Runaway stocks often cause most traders to stay out waiting for better values. I say the value is already here and I won’t wait. By building room for error, I can then implement my thesis with more conviction.

Last night, United reported earnings and beat expectations yet the stock is down roughly 4% as of this writing. It even boosted some metrics, so it’s not like it delivered bad news now or in the future. This reinforces my theory that traders are fickle especially around earnings events. Their short-term reactions are purely binary and almost independent of fundamentals.

Speaking of which, UAL sports a trailing price-earnings ratio of under 12. This is a bargain by most standards and is on the low-end of the sector. I usually am not a fan of the airlines, but in this new normal where passengers pay extra fees for everything I am willing to give them another shot.

Sure, there is the unfortunate public incident where a passenger suffered physical harm after he was forcibly dragged from the plane, but those headlines have abated for now. UAL stock survived it and resumed higher since.



Click to Enlarge Technically, I look to $76 per share as the first pivot level that could be support on this dip. This has been contention since last December.

It served as a roof then as support, so it needs to prove that it still is support. I look at support lines not as hard lines in the sand, but rather rubber bands. That is, as long as UAL stock is above $74.50, the bulls can still be in charge.

The potential downside if the bulls fail to prevail is a retest of $72/$70, which should be very strong support.

