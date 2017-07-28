To receive further updates on this Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: CY ) trade as well as an alert when it’s time to take profits, sign up for a risk-free trial of Power Options Weekly today.

Our indicators are giving bullish-to-neutral readings, a slight downgrade from last week’s bullish readings, as market momentum seems to have slowed down a bit since then. However, I am still in the bullish camp, and I believe the market will continue to rally.

The main reason is that the major indices just recently broke out from their very tight trading ranges, which suggests to me that they could keep moving higher for a while. Also, as I often mention, the period of time around the end of the month and the start of a new month tends to be bullish about 70% of the time, as this is when fund managers are putting their money to work.

Earnings have also been coming in positively. The stream of announcements over the past few days has been particularly impressive, with a few of the big tech companies reporting especially strong numbers. This group had been leading the market higher until recently, and it is now doing so again after falling out of favor for a few weeks.

So, today I am recommending a bullish trade in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: CY ):

Buy to open the CY Sep 15 Calls (CY170915C00015000) at $0.75 or lower.

Follow our Facebook page to receive each Trade of the Day direct to your News Feed — and join the conversation.



InvestorPlace advisor Ken Trester brings you Power Options Weekly, which delivers 5 new options trades and his latest trading advice to you each Friday. It’s the perfect ‘bridge’ between investing in ordinary stocks and the turbocharged world of options trading.



Trester has been trading options since the first exchanges opened in 1973 with a winning streak that goes back to 1984 with money-doubling average annual profits since 1990. Try Power Options Weekly today and receive 2 weeks for the price of 1 for only $19.95.