Trade of the Day: Tesla Inc (TSLA) Stock’s First Downside Target Reached

Shares of electric car maker Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ) dropped 7.24% on Wednesday on the back of a couple of news headlines that didn’t sit well with investors. Since my last take on this company on June 19, TSLA stock has now reached my first downside target, yet more downside looks likely through a multiweek lens.

Source: Shutterstock

In many ways, the most recent 15% “correction” in TSLA stock is just a classic mean-reversion story, i.e. a stock that rallied too much too quickly and has been called back to earth.

However, each time the topic of Tesla has come up in my conversations with Wall Street to Main Street over the past few months, the level of emotions involved in this stock became ever more palpable to yours truly. Rarely in my thus-far nearly 20-year career as a trader have I seen a stock so polarized by bulls and bears.

In other words, TSLA stock, by my eye, continues to be either made up by staunch bulls or grizzly bears — nothing in between. This type of emotional makeup of the investor base in a stock will almost always lead to big overshooting rallies and sharp mean-reversion moves lower as the tug of war between bulls and bears can only result in more volatility.

To wit, when I last mused about TSLA stock on June 19 I offered that the stock was reaching historic overbought levels and that it should no longer be chased to the upside. I laid out my bear case for at least a mean-reversion move lower to an initial price target around $340, which was reached on Wednesday.

Two news bits on Wednesday were largely responsible for the sharp drop in the stock: First, car maker Volvo announced that all of its new models as of 2019 will be either hybrids or fully electric cars. This in a good many ways simply means stiffer competition for Tesla. Second, Goldman Sachs reiterated its bearish call on the company and slapped a new $180 price target on the stock.

Whether TSLA stock will fall as low as Goldman’s $180 target I am not smart enough to know (no one is). But what I do know is that TSLA stock is now more than ever a tale of two time frames.

