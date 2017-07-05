Best Stocks for 2017: Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) is the Best Retailer in North America

Editor’s note: This column is part of our Best Stocks for 2017 contest. Tracey Ryniec’s pick for the contest is Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA ).

We may never see the kind of retail performance that Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA ) is putting on in 2017 again in our lifetimes.

After having a record 2016 and crushing the comps, the standard storyline is that the company wouldn’t be able to continue at such a torrid pace.

But that storyline was wrong.

ULTA stock is producing in a way that no other retailer in America is doing. I encourage all investors to sit up and take notice, because it may never happen again. It’s that rare.

Ulta Beauty Crushed the First Quarter

Because of its hot 2016, Ulta is coming up on some very difficult comps. If you were doing 15% comparable store growth last year, it’s nearly impossible to repeat it again the following year. That would be nearly 30% two-year growth.

Who’s doing that in retail? This is the industry that is supposed to be “dying” due to Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ). But don’t tell that to Ulta. First-quarter comparables were up 14.3%, after hitting 15.2% in the first quarter last year.

That is a stunning achievement.

It was driven by an 8.7% increase in transactions and 5.6% growth in average ticket.

Retail comparable sales were up 10.9% with 9.9% at the salon.

Online Growth Continues

Ulta has been stepping up its online game in the last few years. In the first quarter, it opened a much-awaited distribution center in Dallas. These investments appear to be paying off as e-commerce sales rose 70.9% to $104 million versus $61 million a year ago.

Online sales were 340 basis points of the 14.3% comparable sales growth.

Brick and Mortar Is Still Strong

Despite all the doom and gloom about the death of the shopping mall, Ulta continues to open brick-and-mortar stores. It now has 990 stores in the United States after adding 18 more in the first quarter.

It recently opened up its first store on Chicago’s trendy Magnificent Mile, where it will go head-to-head with Sephora which is just two blocks down the street. It is also opening in the Mall of America this year.

One of the big developments in 2017, however, has been its launch of MAC Cosmetics online and in the stores. It wouldn’t say how the brand was doing with the online launch but only said it was pleased with the launch.

In the stores, it is moving slowly and launching the brand first in Iowa, and then will roll out to more stores.

MAC is one of the most popular cosmetic brands in America, so this could result in a big boost for ULTA stock in the next few quarters.

Next Page