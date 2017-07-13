Verizon Data Breach: Millions of Accounts Left on Unsecured Server

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ ) has been hit hard with a data breach, the company unveiled Thursday.

The accounts of at least six million customers were accessed through the security mistake as the data was in an unsecured server. The information revealed includes names, addresses and personal identification numbers, or PINs.

However, this was not a cyber-attack and Verizon assures that none of the data was gathered by people with malicious intent. The company has not shared how it was able to determine that there was a data breach.

As many as 14 million customer records were on a cloud server operated by Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) that was unprotected over the past six months. Anyone with the website address could download this information.

Verizon said that the breach was not a problem with its wireless service, but instead is linked to a residential and small business self-service call center portal.

Even revealing two pieces of information from a customer’s account could allow a hacker to use that information and access a user’s account. Those who don’t have your best interests in mind could take money out of it with nothing more than a name and address.

“There has been no loss or theft of Verizon or Verizon customer information,” a spokesperson for Verizon confirmed on Thursday.

VZ stock surged 0.3% Thursday.