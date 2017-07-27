Why the iPhone 8 Price Won’t Matter to Apple Fanboys

There have been some intriguing media reports on the new Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) iPhone 8 price in recent weeks, not to mention conflicting information. It had been repeatedly suggested, until recently, that the iPhone 8 will retail at a price in excess of $1,000. Yet, other reports have contradicted this, some suggesting the smartphone could actually be even more expensive, while others claim it will be cheaper.

Simply put, the iPhone 8 price tag will be — for the true Apple fanboys, anyway — irrelevant. Apple loyalists are known for maintaining a level of brand loyalty that often borders on cult-like, meaning they will purchase the new device regardless of its exorbitant price tag.

Carrier discounts

Firstly, it was widely reported that the new iPhone 8 price would be reduced by the major carriers. Such big players in the market as Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ ) and T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS ) would enable iPhone consumers to pick up the next-generation smartphone for significantly less than its recommended retail price. Apple fanboys would be able to tie themselves in to longer deals for the smartphone, and thus purchase it at a more affordable price.

This story certainly made sense, yet Apple watcher and developer John Gruber suggested that the phone could even retail at $1,200. Gruber believes that sourcing the OLED panels for the iPhone 8 will ensure that this is a significantly more expensive smartphone than previous generations.

“It sounds to me like the OLED iPhone is a phone which Apple can’t make 40 million of per quarter, at least not today. And if that’s true, that means it should be more expensive. Not should in any moral sense, but simply because that’s how the principle of supply and demand works. When supply is constrained and demand is high, prices go higher. The higher prices alleviate demand,” Gruber told CNBC.

$1,200 price point mooted

This interview was then backed up by money manager and popular blogger Josh Brown, who stated that the demographic for Apple products would ensure that this $1,200 price tag is feasible. Google will actually pay this price upfront, citing potential deals and long-term payment plans as a way to reduce the overall cost of purchasing the iPhone, or at least over a longer timeframe.

What does seem to be certain is that the iPhone 8 will be treated as a premium version of the Apple smartphone, and launched alongside two iPhone 7S upgrades. The new iPhone 8 price is thus likely to be significantly higher than the other two devices released by Apple in 2017. With both 64GB and 256GB versions of the iPhone 8 expected, it is perfectly plausible that the smaller storage quantity model will sell at $1,100, with the premium version retailing at $1,200.

Brand loyalty and penetration

But regardless of the new iPhone 8 price, we can be entirely confident that the new device will sell well to Apple fanboys. This has been the case with every previous iPhone release, and is set to continue when the iPhone 8 hits the stores. Apple has achieved a level of brand loyalty and market penetration that no other smartphone manufacturer can seriously rival.

This has been acknowledged by Apple’s unprecedented world number one ranking in the authoritative Interbrand survey. Elsewhere, research has indicated that Apple consumers are significantly more loyal than those who buy other products. Does this mean that the iPhone 8 will be another unqualified success? Almost certainly, yes.

Next Page