3 Defense Stocks Set to Soar

President Donald Trump gave a primetime speech earlier this week in which he announced an increase to the U.S. military presence in Afghanistan. While he didn’t give many concrete policy changes, it was already widely reported that that the president had decided on adding 4,000 U.S. troops to reinforce the 8,500 still serving there.

Interestingly, the market, which has become highly politically sensitive this year, didn’t skip a beat and got back to marching upward the next morning. Following last Thursday’s selloff, when the S&P 500 posted its biggest one-day drop in three months — breaking its 50-day moving average and barely closing above support at 2,430, then closing the following day at 2,425, its lowest since July 11 — the index found good support just below 2,420.

A few days later, and the S&P 500 is sitting around 2,440.

This is good news for a couple of reasons. One, you always want to see the market snapback after an abrupt sell-off like the one we just experienced. And two, President Trump’s decision opens up fresh buying opportunities within an already strong sector. I’m talking about defense stocks, especially the technology-based ones.

Leading into President Trump’s speech, the SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA: XAR ) had climbed 26% since the close on Election Day, nearly double the S&P’s 13.5%. Looking forward, I expect to see that momentum continue, which is why I’m such a big fan of this trio of defense stocks right now. Here’s what each has going for it.

