3 Dow Jones Stocks That Are in Trouble

U.S. equities are posting a feeble rebound on Friday, as the bulls are still apparently shell shocked from Thursday’s rout, which took the Dow Jones Industrial Average below the 22,000-level. Tensions between North Korea and the United States remain high, with President Trump warning that the U.S. military is “locked and loaded” and ready to strike if needed.

Source: Shutterstock

Adding to the headwinds was a softer-than-expected Consumer Price Index report showing inflation slowing, which suggests the U.S. economy is stalling once more. With stocks locked into the first confirmed downtrend since June — as measured by the parabolic stop-and-reverse indicator — breadth continues to deteriorate.

Here are three Dow Jones stocks that look ready for fresh breakdown here:

