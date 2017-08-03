3 Dow Jones Stocks That Are in Trouble

U.S. equities are posting a feeble rebound on Friday, as the bulls are still apparently shell shocked from Thursday’s rout, which took the Dow Jones Industrial Average below the 22,000-level. Tensions between North Korea and the United States remain high, with President Trump warning that the U.S. military is “locked and loaded” and ready to strike if needed.
Adding to the headwinds was a softer-than-expected Consumer Price Index report showing inflation slowing, which suggests the U.S. economy is stalling once more. With stocks locked into the first confirmed downtrend since June — as measured by the parabolic stop-and-reverse indicator — breadth continues to deteriorate.
Here are three Dow Jones stocks that look ready for fresh breakdown here: