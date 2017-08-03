3 Large-Cap Biotech Stocks to Scrape From the Selloff

The broader markets finished lower for a second straight week and are showing sure signs of their age after a raging eight-year bull run. With large-cap biotech stocks just emerging from bear market corrections, however, immunizing your portfolio just got a bit easier.

A month ago, I made the technical case for buying a few biotech giants. Each stock in this article is trading down since then, and our expectation of breakouts and relative strength against the backdrop of a long-in-the-tooth bull market has proven to misplaced optimism.

The good news? Our limited-risk strategies have proven a superior investment relative to buying any of these three large cap biotech stocks — or most any biotech stock for that matter — over the past month.

The better news? If you still see the biotech space as a spot where value exists and the potential for a bullish sector rotation, the past couple weeks of losses in the following biotech stocks are all the more attractive, both on and off the price chart.

That said, let’s take a look a closer look at each of these biotech stocks to see which options strategies align with our technical expectations while minimizing risk in the event the market continues to have alternative plans.

