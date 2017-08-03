3 Stocks to Watch on Tuesday: Wayfair Inc (W), Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (KORS) and Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR)

Monday was a strong day for the U.S. stock market, led by a 0.5% advance by the tech sector. The S&P 500 Index finished 0.2% higher, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.1% and the Nasdaq Composite surged 0.5%.

The earnings schedule is back in full gear yet again, with Tuesday’s movers largely dominated by corporate results. Today, the spotlight falls on Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W ), Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE: KORS ) and Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR ).

Here’s what investors need to know this morning:

Wayfair Inc (W)

W stock rocketed to still new all-time highs in Tuesday morning trade following the company’s Street-beating second-quarter earnings report, but suddenly turned tail at the open.

The online home decor company reported a $38.9 million loss (45 cents per share), down more than 19% year-over-year. The company’s adjusted loss of 26 cents per share came out far better than the 46-cent in red ink Wall Street was expecting.

That news was more than enough to cover up a revenue miss of about $30 million, though the top line of $1.12 billion still was 42% better than the year-ago period.

Other highlights from the quarter included a 43.1% jump in active users to 9.5 million, orders per customer of 1.74 that were up from 1.7 a year ago, and average order value of $258, topping the consensus expectation by $14. Also, total mobile Direct Retail orders as a percentage jumped to 44.1% from 38.4% in the year-ago quarter.

W stock was up by more than 5% Tuesday morning before reversing at the opening bell. That takes Wayfair off its all-time highs and cuts into what was a roughly 130% year-to-date run.

Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (KORS)

KORS stock holders are breathing a sigh of relief thanks to a double-digit spike following the company’s fiscal first-quarter earnings report.

Michael Kors’ revenues fell 3.6% on the quarter to $952.4 million, though it came in well ahead of consensus estimates for $919 million. Net income also dropped roughly 15% to $125.5 million (80 cents per share), but on an adjusted basis, profits of 90 cents clobbered expectations for just 62 cents.

While the company saw declines in its Americas and European businesses, Asian revenues spiked by just more than 60%.

Next Page