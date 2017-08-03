3 Things Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) Should Do in the Next 12 Months

More than halfway through its third calendar year as a public company, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA ) is on fire. BABA stock is up 74.6% year to date through August 4, considerably better than the 21.8% decrease in 2015 and an 8.1% gain last year.

The shares have pulled back some 4% from its all-time high late touched on July 27. InvestorPlace’s Brett Kenwell believes now is not the time to abandon Alibaba stock despite its impressive gains so far in 2017.

“Alibaba stock is now working with a huge tailwind,” wrote Kenwell July 28. “Although its business is not quite the same as Amazon, the two are riding the same wave. E-commerce is driving mega growth across multiple segments.”

It’s no coincidence that of the 27 stocks trading on U.S. stock exchanges, BABA and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) are two of the three best-performing stocks year to date.

Jack Ma and Jeff Bezos are both brilliant visionaries who see things us mere mortals can’t. Like Wayne Gretzky in his prime, they’re two steps ahead of everyone else.

As I see it, there are three things Alibaba needs do in the next 12 months if it wants BABA stock to maintain its momentum.

Generate More Revenue Outside China

China is a great domestic market. There would be nothing wrong if Jack Ma focused all of his attention there and never stepped outside its borders; Nothing at all.

However, that’s not what investors expect, and frankly, it’s not what Ma and the rest of the Alibaba team want. It seeks to dominate the world in many different categories including online retail, bricks-and-mortar retail, cloud computing, digital media and entertainment, and financial services.

The quickest way to grow each of these areas outside China is by acquisition.

Alibaba finished fiscal 2017 with $14.7 billion in net cash and $5.0 billion in free cash flow, so it’s got plenty of dry powder and it’s growing with each successive quarter. In the past five years, Alibaba’s grown free cash flow by 55% compounded annually; that’s doubling every 16 months. Add in the money coming off of the acquired companies, and you’ve got a cash flow machine.

Make One Particular Acquisition

In May, I wrote about 10 mergers and acquisitions investors would love to see. One of my favorites is Alibaba buying Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ: MELI ), the “Amazon of Latin America.”

While there are countless cloud-related businesses that I could list as acquisition targets, Mercadolibre is a natural because their e-commerce businesses are asset-light operations that act as the middleman between the buyers and sellers of merchandise.

While that’s beginning to change given its many forays into bricks-and-mortar retail, it still generates about 85% of its annual revenue from its core commerce segment, much of it online.

