Aldi Testing Home Delivery in 3 U.S. Cities

Aldi, a grocery chain based out of Germany, is planning to offer home delivery in three U.S. cities.

The new offer will have Aldi allowing customers living in Atlanta, Dallas and Los Angeles to make orders online and have them sent to their homes. This will be done with the help of on-demand grocery delivery service Instacart.

Aldi says that it will introduce the new offer to customers living the the three markets later this month. Customers can go to Instacart’s website to place their orders. They can also chose when to have the items show up at their home. Customers can have orders show up in an hour, schedule them for a week later, or anytime in between.

Aldi is also offering a special promotion to celebrate its new delivery option. The offer gets customers $20 off of their first order through Instacart until Set. 20, 2017. Customers can use the code “ALDIDELIVERY” to take advantage of this promotion.

“Our partnership with Instacart is another example of ALDI expanding our commitment to customer convenience and value,” Jason Hart, CEO of Aldi, said in a statement. “We know customers are looking for new ways to save time and money. Instacart provides easy access to our low prices at the click of a button.”

Aldi isn’t the only company that is looking to speed up deliveries to customers. Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT ) also announced today that it is buying Grand Junction to push forward plans for same-day delivery.

