Buy Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) Stock on the Copper Pop

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE: FCX ) jumped higher by nearly 6% on Wednesday, and credit for that lies in large part to rising copper prices. While the broad market recovery was taking a breather, rotation struck beneath the surface. Capital fled some areas only to find a new home elsewhere, and the biggest beneficiary from a sector perspective was basic materials — copper in specific. Thus, on a go-nowhere, do-nothing day, the sharp ascent in FCX stock warrants further investigation.

The S&P 500 ended the day with a neutral candlestick — the doji. Perhaps the pause was justified given the markets already robust recovery from last week’s plunge. While the stalemate would normally be a cause for concern, I find it difficult to become overly pessimistic given the strong sector rotation.

Rather than a mass exodus of cash, we’re seeing mere shuffling from one space to the next.

Doctor Copper is In

For an update on copper prices, look no further than the iPath Bloomberg Copper Subindex Total Return Sub-Index ETN (NYSEARCA: JJC ). Its name is a mouthful to be sure, but you can just think of it as the copper ETF.

Click to Enlarge Source: OptionsAnalytix

Yesterday’s 3.43% rally reflects the price of copper rising to a new two-year high. Given how many years copper prices have been sinking, the recent turnabout is a big deal.

With rising moving averages across the board, there’s nothing not to like about the commodity right now.

Click to Enlarge Source: OptionsAnalytix

Traders of FCX stock always keep an eye on copper prices since both are tied at the hip. For a taste of just how strong the relationship is, check out the following chart overlay, complete with a correlation study.

The current 20-day correlation stands at 0.79, showing both assets have been mirroring each other’s movements.

FCX Stock Charts

The timing of yesterday’s jump was fortuitous. The pullback in Freeport-McMoran shares was on the verge of becoming unnecessarily messy.

