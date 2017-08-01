Buy Any Dips in PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) Stock

Shareholders are quickly discovering PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) is an accurately named stock. It’s undoubtedly their pal. One who has coddled them all year long with a low volatility ride to the moon. Turbulence for PYPL stock has been minimal, downturns virtually non-existent.
And it’s also made good on the whole “pay” part. What with a year-to-date gain of 50% and all. Time will tell if the benevolence in PayPal keeps on coming, but I certainly wouldn’t bet against it.
In fact, those willing to wager for a continuation of the good times will be happy to know PYPL is forming a clean pull back following last week’s earnings beat.
In case you missed it, PayPal shares popped to a new record high of $61.30 after delivering an estimate-beating 46 cents earnings per share.
PYPL Charts
The analysis of PayPal’s price action is quite simple. It’s in a solid uptrend with rising moving averages across the board. The post-earnings profit-taking is carrying the shares close to the 20-day moving average which has been a gathering ground for dip buyers in the past. Watch for support to materialize in the $57.50 area over the coming days.
With its earnings report fading in the distance, you would think implied volatility would have dropped precipitously, but it hasn’t. With an IV rank of 60%, PYPL still boasts expensive options, and that has me eyeing a bull put spread play.
Sell the Sept $55/$52.50 bull put spread for 32 cents or better. Think of this as a bet that PYPL stock remains above $55 (basically the 50-day moving average) for the next 45 days. If it does, you will capture the max reward of 32 cents.
The max risk is $2.18 and will be forfeited if PayPal falls below $52.50. Of course, you can always jump ship early if the stock gets shaky. I suggest using a break of the 50-day moving average as your signal to exit.
In timing your entry, try waiting for PYPL to break above a prior day’s high before pulling the trigger. That will confirm that buyers have indeed stepped up.
As of this writing, Tyler Craig did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities. Want to learn how to master the art of option selling for high-probability cash flow? Check out Tyler’s recently released video series through Tackle Trading on how to systematically sell iron condors for monthly income.