Fibit Inc (FIT) Ionic vs. Apple Inc. (AAPL) Apple Watch: Which Is Best?

One of the biggest battles of the holiday season is about to begin. Fitbit Inc (NYSE: FIT ) has finally unveiled the Fitbit Ionic — the company’s first smartwatch. It will compete head-to-head against the Apple Watch as FIT stock looks to recover from the battering it has suffered at the hands of Apple Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AAPL ) smartwatch.

The long-time leader in wearable devices has struggled as consumers opt for the Apple Watch over its high-end fitness trackers, while China’s Xiaomi eats away at market share with its cheap trackers. Knocked down to third place in wearable sales, with no real answer to the Apple Watch, FIT stock has spent much of 2017 down over 90% from its 2015 height.

FIT stock got a nice bump when the Fitbit Ionic was officially announced, but is that a blip — or the start of a trend? The answer depends on how well the Ionic does against the Apple Watch.

We won’t know that until the holiday sales are tallied, but now that the Fitbit Ionic is official, we can at least look at the two smartwatch competitors side by side and try to pick a winner.

Next Page