Fitbit Inc (FIT) Stock Is Hideous, But It’s Premature to Call Time

Despite its relevant technologies and popular-culture status, Fitbit Inc (NYSE: FIT ) can’t get any love from the markets. Year-to-date, Fitbit stock has cratered nearly 30%. The only real good news from a technical perspective is that shares seemingly hit bottom. Of course, I and other bulls reiterated that story line, sadly to no avail. Do FIT investors have any reason to hope?

Source: Shutterstock

Encouraging, the analyst landscape is not. Recommendations currently register straight down the middle. Experts aren’t cold on the Fitbit stock idea, but nor are they hot on it.

Toward the end of last year, and in January of this year, we witnessed several analyst downgrades. Furthermore, the average price target for FIT is $7.04. Fitbit shares opened Tuesday at $5.16. Don’t be surprised to see more downgrades.

InvestorPlace has a lot of depressing articles about Fitbit’s depressing future. Even “bullish” articles about FIT stock have major caveats and largely focus on short-term technical momentum.

But the key reason that my colleagues tell you to run from FIT stock is the competition. As InvestorPlace writer Tom Taulli reports,

“Fibit has suffered a major drop in market share. According to a report from IDC, the company is now the No. 3 player (in terms of global shipments), behind Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) and Xiaomi.”

Richard Saintvilus notes that, “Fitbit’s competitive position seems to worsen just as the overall wearable device market is expanding.” While Laura Hoy warns us of the dangers ignoring red flags, comparing FIT stock to BlackBerry Ltd (NASDAQ: BBRY ).

Can the upcoming second-quarter earnings report help turn the frown upside-down?

Can Q2 Earnings Provide a Reprieve for Fitbit Stock?

Initially, neither the numbers nor analyst sentiment speak volumes for Fitbit stock. Wall Street consensus pegs earnings per share to come in at a dismal 15-cent loss. Not only that, the estimate is only one penny above the forecast spectrum low, which ranges from $-0.16 to $-0.08.

To provide some context, analysts expected 11 cents in per-share earnings for Q2 fiscal 2016. The actual results produced one penny better, leading to a 10% positive surprise. In Q2 of 2015, consensus called for an 8-cent EPS. Instead, FIT unleashed a massive 162.5% earnings beat.

On the revenue front, the Street expects the wearable-device maker to haul in $341.1 million. Like the earnings estimate, this is near the low end of the spectrum — it ranges from $331.7 million to $364.9 million.

As previously mentioned, sales is where Fitbit stock is most vulnerable. Investors don’t appreciate recent mediocre results against expectations. Additionally, the annual top-line trend has worryingly sputtered.

The one positive, as fellow contributor Joseph Hargett mentioned, is lowered expectations. Although I’m not personally a fan of this kind of thinking, it actually does work. During the presidential debates in 2000, George W. Bush leaped over a ridiculously low standard. In contrast, his rival Al Gore disappointed against extremely high standards.

FIT stock, like any other investment, ultimately runs on human emotions. You can throw all the legitimate reasons why you should avoid the company. Still, if people perceive underappreciated value in Fitbit, guess what? Shares have a solid chance of moving higher.

It’s certainly not fair, and it’s not logical. However, I think the relative sideways action — as opposed to an outright collapse — in Fitbit stock is meaningful.

